Facebook Reverses Ban on Cryptocurrency Ads

Image Credits: BTC Keychain, Flickr.

Facebook is reversing its January ban on cryptocurrency ads, though advertisers will have to be pre-approved and ads related to initial coin offerings or binary options are still be prohibited, the company announced in a blog post.

Facebook’s original ban was intentionally broad at a time when cryptocurrencies like bitcoin were booming, and the largely unregulated space was spawning high-profile scams. (Bitcoin recently fell below $6,000, down from a high of nearly $20,000 in December 2017.) Following Facebook’s lead, Google, Twitter, and Snapchat all instituted similar bans earlier this year.

Facebook’s first policy, aimed at all “financial products and services frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices,” stopped even legitimate businesses from buying advertisements. Now, however, interested advertisers can fill out an application that includes information on licensing and whether their currency is publicly traded to help Facebook determine their eligibility.

