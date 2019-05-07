Facebook Says It Will Still Allow Holocaust Denial, Just Not Infowars Links

After announcing that it will remove Infowars links, Facebook has said that holocaust denial is still acceptable on the platform.

Let that sink in.

Last week, Facebook not only removed a group of people it claimed (with no evidence) to be “dangerous people”, it announced that mere positive discussion of Alex Jones or Infowars would be verboten.

“Infowars is subject to the strictest ban,” reported the Atlantic. “Facebook and Instagram will remove any content containing Infowars videos, radio segments, or articles (unless the post is explicitly condemning the content), and Facebook will also remove any groups set up to share Infowars content and events promoting any of the banned extremist figures.”

But while Infowars content will be completely blacklisted, Facebook users remain free to engage in holocaust denial.

In a letter obtained by Jewish Insider, Facebook’s vice president of global public policy, said the site would still allow users to “say things on Facebook that are wrong or inaccurate, even when they are offensive.”

“We take down any content that celebrates, defends, or attempts to justify the Holocaust,” Kaplan wrote. “But we do not remove lies or content that is inaccurate — whether it’s denying the Holocaust, the Armenian massacre, or the fact that the Syrian government has killed hundreds of thousands of its own people,” he added.

So denying one the greatest mass murders in history, which is a crime in some countries, is fine on Facebook – just don’t speak kindly about Alex Jones!

Please support my work here. They want to silence us forever. Don’t let them.