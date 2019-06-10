Facebook Says Using the Word "Honk" Violates Its Community Standards

Facebook removed a post which consisted simply of the word “honk,” asserting that it was a violation of their community standards.

Yes, really.

The use of the word stems from the ‘clown world’ meme – a nihilistic position many on the right are taking in light of a society in the grip of ‘progressive’ degeneracy run amok.

Apparently, it’s now verboten to even allude to the meme on Facebook.

The fact that Facebook is now ruthlessly enforcing its far-left ideology across its own platform cannot be denied.

Over the weekend, the Silicon Valley giant banned Natural News, which had 2.5 million followers on the platform, just hours after leftist website the Daily Beast published a hit piece against its owner Mike Adams.

Last month, Facebook banned yours truly along with a number of other conservative commentators for no specific reason whatsoever.

Facebook is now clearly operating as a publisher not a platform in violation of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and is engaging in flagrant election meddling.

Will the Trump administration do anything about it or will his base continue to be placated by meaningless tweets which aren’t followed by any real action?

Mark Zuckerberg hates it when you share this article on Facebook.

