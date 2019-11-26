Facebook secretly built a facial recognition app four years ago that could 'identify any member of the social network'

Facebook is under fire for privacy concerns once again, as the social media giant tested a facial recognition app on its employees.

Using real-time facial recognition, the firm was able to identify a person by pointing a smartphone camera at them.

It was reported that the app has been discontinued, but the technology was capable of bringing up someone’s Facebook profile who had enabled facial recognition on their profiles.

The shocking report was first revealed by Business Insider who cited anonymous sources who said the app was developed between 2015 and 2016, but has since been shut down.

Facebook did confirm that it developed the app, but denied it was capable of identifying members of its social media network and pulling up their profile.

