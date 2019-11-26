Facebook secretly built a facial recognition app four years ago that could 'identify any member of the social network'

Facebook is under fire for privacy concerns once again, as the social media giant tested a facial recognition app on its employees.

Using real-time facial recognition, the firm was able to identify a person by pointing a smartphone camera at them.

It was reported that the app has been discontinued, but the technology was capable of bringing up someone’s Facebook profile who had enabled facial recognition on their profiles.

The shocking report was first revealed by Business Insider who cited anonymous sources who said the app was developed between 2015 and 2016, but has since been shut down.

Facebook did confirm that it developed the app, but denied it was capable of identifying members of its social media network and pulling up their profile.

Read more

Zach Vorhies @perpetualmaniac joins The Alex Jones Show tyo break down how the ADL is partnering with Big Tech to censor political dissent in America.
Get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Teams Up with Facebook, Google, to ‘Fix The Web’

Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Teams Up with Facebook, Google, to ‘Fix The Web’

Science & Tech
Comments
Facebook Bans All Content On Vaccine Awareness, Including Facts About Vaccine Ingredients

Facebook Bans All Content On Vaccine Awareness, Including Facts About Vaccine Ingredients

Science & Tech
Comments

Planets around a black hole? Calculations show possibility of bizarre worlds

Science & Tech
comments

Probing exoplanet atmospheres could reveal telltale signatures of life

Science & Tech
comments

What’s Out There in Deep Space?

Science & Tech
comments

Comments