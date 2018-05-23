Facebook: Send Us Your Nudes to Stop "Revenge Porn"

Facebook is asking users to send nude pictures of themselves to “prevent” them from being shared publicly on the company’s various platforms.

“We’re now partnering with safety organizations on a way for people to securely submit photos they fear will be shared without their consent, so we can block them from being uploaded to Facebook, Instagram and Messenger,” Facebook said in a statement. “This pilot program, starting in Australia, Canada, the UK and US, expands on existing tools for people to report this content to us if it’s already been shared.”

In the UK, Facebook users will call the “Revenge Porn Hotline” which will allow them to submit nude photos of themselves that Facebook will then flag as “not for distribution.”

In other words, Facebook wants to see your nude pics to “block” them from being spread on-line.

That’s right, Facebook, whose CEO once famously called his users “dumb fucks” for trusting him with their secrets, now expects you to submit your nudes for “safe keeping.”

Back in March, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden said Facebook was a surveillance company rebranded as social media.

“Businesses that make money by collecting and selling detailed records of private lives were once plainly described as ‘surveillance companies,'” he said. “Their rebranding as ‘social media’ is the most successful deception since the Department of War became the Department of Defense.”

“Facebook makes their money by exploiting and selling intimate details about the private lives of millions, far beyond the scant details you voluntarily post,” Snowden said earlier in the day. “They are not victims. They are accomplices.”

