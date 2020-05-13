Facebook Setting Up Lobbying Group To Argue Big Tech Is "Essential To Free Speech"

Facebook is setting up an advocacy group in Washington DC with the sole aim of preventing the US government from regulating the company. The lobbying group will claim that big tech is (vomit bags at the ready) “essential to the future of free speech.”

The details were revealed in a Washington Post report which details how the group, to be called ‘American Edge’ will spend millions in advertising and political greasing to prevent regulation.

“The setup essentially allows it to navigate a thicket of tax laws in such a way that it can raise money, and blitz the airwaves with ads, without the obligation of disclosing all of its donors.” the report states.

The Post also states that the lobbying effort will involve arguments that “strong restrictions imposed on tech giants could hurt US firms and ultimately serve to aid their competitors, particularly in China.”

Confirming its involvement to the Post, Facebook claimed that the lobbying group will “help build support for our industry.”

Facebook is desperate to avoid regulation because it would mean an entire overhaul of its business structure.

The company is currently facing an antitrust probe in addition to several lawsuits from companies and individuals all over the world accusing the social media network of politically motivated censorship.

Facebook has shown time after time that it is a politically partisan organisation, and as such should be subject to oversight, critics have argued.

Last week it was revealed that one of Facebook’s new “content oversight board” members who will decide what information is censored by the social media giant is Pamela Karlan, a leftist who infamously made Barron Trump the punch line of a joke.

This woman is on Facebook's new "independent" @OversightBoard and will decide who to ban, and what content gets censored for "hate speech." pic.twitter.com/FfumKJ3xtL — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 6, 2020

Another member of the company’s new censorship council is a pro-Muslim Brotherhood Yemeni activist who became one of the faces of the Arab Spring uprising in 2011.

Facebook forms a "supreme court" which will decide what content to allow or remove from the world's largest social media platform. One of the members of the supreme court is notorious Muslim Brotherhood activist Tawakkol Karman. pic.twitter.com/m2PHDvhi9c — Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) May 7, 2020

These are the people who will be deciding whether your Facebook posts violate the social media network’s increasingly draconian rules.

2. Facebook’s decision undermines its claim that posts won’t be censored for partisan political reasons. Karlan testified that “President Trump must be held to account.” She wrote *in 2016* that she felt “a responsibility to challenge [Trump] in the court of public opinion.” — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) May 7, 2020

Facebook has also recently been banning ‘misinformation’ about the coronavirus, as determined by someone who previously worked in the Wuhan bio-lab.

Facebook’s every move is designed to satiate a rabid obsession with controlling society. The fact that the company is arguing it is defending free speech in doing so is insidiously Orwellian.

