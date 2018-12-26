Facebook Slams Dem Operatives For Using Russian Bots To Tilt Alabama Election

Facebook has suspended several accounts connected to Democrat operatives who orchestrated a campaign to fool Alabama voters into thinking Russian bots were promoting Republican Roy Moore’s senatorial campaign.

The action comes after reports surfaced that Democrats created thousands of Twitter accounts posing as Russian bots to smear Moore and bolster Democrat candidate Doug Jones.

“We’ve recently removed five accounts run by multiple individuals for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook around the Alabama special election, and our investigation is ongoing,” Facebook said in a press statement Saturday.

“We take a strong stand against people or organizations that create networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are or what they’re doing.”

The deceitful campaign to smear Moore proved successful, as it was picked up by the likes of The New York Post and The Washington Post.

From The Daily Caller:

The cost of the effort, which was funded by liberal billionaire Reid Hoffman, totaled $100,000 — the identical amount Facebook says the Russian Internet Research Agency spent trolling people on social media leading up to the 2016 presidential election.