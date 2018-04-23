Facebook Starts Its Facial Recognition Push In Europe

Facebook users in Europe are reporting that the company has started giving them the option to turn on its controversial facial recognition technology.

Facebook has previously said an opt-in option would be pushed out to all European users, and also globally, as part of changes to its T&Cs and consent flow.

In Europe the company is hoping to convince users to voluntarily allow it to deploy the privacy-hostile tech — which was turned off in the bloc after regulatory pressure, back in 2012, when Facebook began using facial recognition to offer features such as automatically tagging users in photo uploads.

