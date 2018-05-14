Facebook suspends 200 apps over data misuse investigation

Image Credits: Esther Vargas, Flickr.

Facebook Inc has so far suspended around 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps that had access to large quantities of user data, in a response to a scandal around political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The apps were suspended pending a thorough investigation into whether they misused any data, said Ime Archibong, Facebook’s vice president of product partnerships.

Facebook said it has looked into thousands of apps till date as part of an investigation that Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced on March 21.

Zuckerberg had said the social network will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before the company curtailed data access in 2014.

Read more


Related Articles

Facebook Doubles Down On Virtual Reality

Facebook Doubles Down On Virtual Reality

Science & Tech
Comments
Elderly will be cared for by ROBOTS to solve staff shortage

Elderly will be cared for by ROBOTS to solve staff shortage

Science & Tech
Comments

Scientists Predict Massive Explosions Due to Hawaii Volcano

Science & Tech
Comments

Overdue “Solar Storm” to Spark Crisis

Science & Tech
Comments

“Singing” Space Cloud Explains Star System Origins

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments