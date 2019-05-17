Facebook Suspends Candace Owens For Saying Liberal Policies Incentivize Fatherless Homes

Facebook has truly jumped the shark.

The social media monopoly has suspended activist and commentator Candace Owens for the crime of claiming that liberal policies incentivize fatherless homes in the black community.

Owens was hit with a 7 day ban for posting, “Black America must wake up to the great liberal hoax. White supremacy is not a threat. Liberal supremacy is.”

She then included a screenshot of a tweet which pointed out that the poverty rate amongst married blacks is 7 per cent, compared to 22 per cent for blacks generally.

“My @facebook page has been suspended for 7 days for posting that white supremacy is not a threat to black America, as much as father absence and & liberal policies that incentivize it, are,” she tweeted. “I am censored for posting the poverty rates in fatherless homes.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump, My @facebook page has been suspended for 7 days for posting that white supremacy is not a threat to black America, as much as father absence and & liberal policies that incentivize it, are. I am censored for posting the poverty rates in fatherless homes. pic.twitter.com/Yh9DSW6DPk — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2019

“Facebook has allowed every post that has falsely and horribly accused @realDonaldTrump of white supremacy to remain on its platform,” said Owens. “But when a black woman begins discussing the TRUTH—which is that liberal policies have systematically ruined black homes—they censor.”

Facebook has allowed every post that has falsely and horribly accused @realDonaldTrump of white supremacy to remain on its platform. But when a black woman begins discussing the TRUTH—which is that liberal policies have systematically ruined black homes—they censor. Unfair! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2019

Owens’ suspension follows Facebook permanently terminating the accounts of numerous high profile conservatives earlier this month (including yours truly) for absolutely no specific reason whatsoever.

There can no longer even be a pretense that Facebook is acting with impartiality. It’s a Democratic Party front group.

They are suspending or banning President Trump’s most prominent and influential supporters the year before a presidential election.

The media freaked out over a few Russians buying Facebook ads. They called it “election meddling”.

This is election meddling.

We need huge investigations and anti-trust laws immediately. This has to happen now otherwise Trump can wave goodbye to the Oval Office in 2020.

