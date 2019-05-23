Facebook Suspends Raheem Kassam Over 11 YEAR OLD Post

Facebook has suspended Human Events editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam over an 11 YEAR OLD post.

Yes, seriously.

“How did I know all this trans shit was coming, 11 years ago?” stated the post, which highlighted a comment made by Kassam in April 2008 which said, “says men cannot be women.”

“I was just suspended from Facebook for the third time in three months,” tweeted Kassam. “They’re not even hiding it anymore. They have the monopoly. They have the big corporate cash.”

I was just suspended from Facebook for the third time in three months. They’re not even hiding it anymore. They have the monopoly. They have the big corporate cash. I have YOU. Support us in fighting BIG TECH.https://t.co/yZl1SXcEhc — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 23, 2019

Earlier this month, Facebook permanently banned several conservative commentators, including yours truly, for no specific reason whatsoever, claiming they were “dangerous persons”.

The social network giant still allows literal Holocaust denial, but said it will remove posts that mention the likes of Alex Jones and Tommy Robinson unless they explicitly condemn these individuals.

BREAKING: Facebook suspends @RaheemKassam again over 11-year old post pic.twitter.com/vYrDnRKTiI — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 23, 2019

Last week, conservative activist Candace Owens was suspended for claiming that liberal policies incentivize fatherless homes in the black community, although the suspension was quickly reversed.

The day before that, Facebook also slapped a Trump supporter with a 30 day ban for doing the ‘OK’ hand sign.

Facebook has truly jumped the shark. There can be no more denial that the company is deliberately targeting conservatives and populists, which is a clear form of election meddling.

Mark Zuckerberg hates it when you share this article on Facebook.

