Facebook temporarily suspends Franklin Graham over post — from 2016

The Facebook censors nailed a Christian leader over a “dehumanizing” post from over two years ago.

The social media giant — which has been repeatedly accused of targeting conservatives for merely expressing personal opinions — temporarily suspended Franklin Graham for a post he made in 2016 regarding his view on a piece of legislation in North Carolina.

“Last week I was banned from posting on @Facebook for 24 hrs because of a 2016 post about NC’s House Bill 2 (bathroom bill),” Graham tweeted on Friday.

“They said the post went against their ‘community standards on hate speech.’ Facebook is making & changing the rules.”

“.@Facebook is censoring free speech,” he continued in a second tweet.

“They’re making & changing the rules. Truth is truth. God made the rules & His Word is truth. The free exchange of ideas is part of our country’s DNA.”

In the 2016 post, Graham discussed Bruce Springsteen boycotting North Carolina over the bill, which would keep men out of womens’ bathrooms.

“He says the NC law #HB2 to prevent men from being able to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms is going ‘backwards instead of forwards,’” Graham wrote. “Well, to be honest, we need to go back! Back to God. Back to respecting and honoring His commands.”

Facebook apologized for its latest error.

The Charlotte Observer reports:

It was a mistake to ban Graham over a 2016 post he made on the site, and a mistake to have taken down the post, the spokesperson said.

Facebook has restored the 2016 post and will apologize in a note to the administrator of Graham’s Facebook page, according to the Facebook spokesperson, who agreed to speak only on background, meaning without the spokesperson’s name.

Yes, the social giant banned Graham, and didn’t even have the guts to identify the spokesperson.

The Facebook employee a member of the 15,000-strong “content review team” banned Graham for the post which was deemed to include “dehumanizing language,” according to the paper.

Alex Jones confronts Google CEO:

Alex Jones interview with OAN over Google censorship:


