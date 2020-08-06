Facebook Threatens to Blacklist PragerU Facebook Page

Social media giant Facebook has reportedly threatened to “unpublish” the page of the conservative non-profit group PragerU just a week after Twitter suspended the group’s account. Facebook has threatened to delete PragerU’s page for allegedly repeatedly violating the website’s community standards.

PragerU told Breitbart News that Facebook is retroactively deleting and flagging old PragerU posts and counting one video posted by the group as “multiple violations” which has contributed to the page being marked as “at-risk” of being unpublished.

