Facebook to Invest $300 Million in 'Local' Mainstream Media

Image Credits: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Facebook Inc will invest $300 million over three years in local news globally as it faces blistering criticism over its role in the erosion of the news business worldwide.

Full breakdown of Big Tech’s assault on America’s young through handheld devices

The investment in time and money is a significant expansion of a plan to help newsrooms in the U.S. and abroad create and sustain viable business models to survive, the company said on Tuesday.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook, attends the Viva Tech start-up and technology gathering at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles (Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images)

Unlike earlier investments in the news business, this latest round is distinguished by how it is not tied to Facebook-related products, recipients of the investments say.

Read more


Related Articles

Russia To Buy Up To $10 Billion In Bitcoin To Evade US Sanctions - Report

Russia To Buy Up To $10 Billion In Bitcoin To Evade US Sanctions – Report

Globalism
Comments
Hungary Official: "Soros Pulls the Strings in Brussels"

Hungary Official: “Soros Pulls the Strings in Brussels”

Globalism
Comments

Over Last Decade, US Govt Granted Over 5,000 Requests to Bring in Child Brides From Foreign Nationals

Globalism
comments

French Fisherman Slams EU Red Tape, “Begs” UK to Save His Job

Globalism
comments

Macron Bails on Davos Just One Day After Trump Exit

Globalism
comments

Comments