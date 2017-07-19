Facebook to Launch Subscription News Service: Reports

Facebook announced Wednesday that the company is debuting a subscription news product.

“One of the things we heard in our initial meetings from many newspapers and digital publishers is that ‘we want a subscription product — we want to be able to see a paywall in Facebook,'” Campbell Brown, head of Facebook’s news partnerships, announced at the Digital Publishing Innovation Summit, according to The Street.

Brown said that the product comes in response to complaints from news organizations over a lack of control they have over sharing articles on Facebook.

Many news organizations have been particularly frustrated with Facebook Instant, where articles load within Facebook’s platform instead of directing users to a new site.

