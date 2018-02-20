Facebook told to stop tracking users that aren’t logged in

Image Credits: Getty.

In late 2015, a Belgian court ordered Facebook to stop tracking internet users in the country, even when they were not logged into or even members of its site.

Failure to comply within 48 hours would result in a €250,000 a day ($267,000) fine by the Belgian Privacy Commission (BPC), which brought the case.

Last week, in an eerie case of déjà vu all over again, a Belgian court ordered Facebook to stop tracking users not logged into its site or face a fine of €250,000 (now $315,000) per day up to a maximum of €100m. It must also delete data it had gathered from Belgians in this way.

Same issue, same result against Facebook more than two years on what gives?

