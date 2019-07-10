Facebook Tracked Memes About Mark Zuckerberg Being an Alien

Facebook built a tool to track the spread of memes that depicted Mark Zuckerberg as an alien.

Yes, this actually happened.

“Stormchaser has been used by Facebook employees since 2016 to track viral content involving everything from “Delete Facebook” campaigns to claims that Zuckerberg is an alien (big if true). In some cases, the company reportedly targeted sharers of such content with specialized messages to debunk bogus claims,” reports Gizmodo.

Yes, Facebook actually developed a tool to keep tabs on people claiming Zuckerberg was an extraterrestrial.

Whether Zuckerberg himself had any role in this is unknown, but it wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility.

Imagine being such a power mad narcissist that you use the resources of the 8th biggest corporation on the planet to monitor people on the Internet making fun of you.

Although the possibility remains that Zuckerberg could actually be an alien given his apparent difficulty maintaining normal human behavior.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Researchers Using Cosmic Voids to Measure Space

Researchers Using Cosmic Voids to Measure Space

Science & Tech
Comments
Vitamin C Key to Protecting Groundbreaking Nanomaterial

Vitamin C Key to Protecting Groundbreaking Nanomaterial

Science & Tech
Comments

Mathematician and Author Says There is A 50% Chance Humans DIE OFF Within 760 Years

Science & Tech
comments

Exodus: Brits Abandon Facebook As Usage Plummets

Science & Tech
comments

The Large Earthquakes That We Just Witnessed Should Be Taken As A Warning By Everyone Still Living In California

Science & Tech
comments

Comments