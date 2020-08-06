Facebook, Twitter Censor President Trump’s Fox News Interview

Facebook and Twitter censored a video clip of President Donald Trump’s recent interview on Fox News’ Fox & Friends over alleged coronavirus “misinformation.”

Facebook said it removed the video of the interview because President Trump claimed that children have heightened immunity to coronavirus.

The Trump campaign stands by this claim, but Facebook disagrees, and used it as an excuse to prevent American citizens using the platform from hearing what their president has to say.



This is despite repeated assurances from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the platform will not censor politicians.

In a speech at Georgetown University in October 2019, Zcukberg said “we think people should be able to hear what politicians have to say.”

It seems policy has now changed at Facebook, which is now censoring what the President is saying.

