Facebook, Twitter, Censor Rittenhouse Atty, Defenders. No Praise for Rittenhouse Allowed.

Facebook and Twitter have declared that Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who defended himself against three rioting goons in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is guilty of “mass murder.”

Though video and court records clearly show that Rittenhouse shot and killed two criminals and wounded a third, the two social-media behemoths have said users cannot defend Rittenhouse or even show video that depicts him in a favorable light and does not show the shootings.

The users in this case are Rittenhouse’s attorney, John Pierce, and conservative commentator Mark Dice.

Facebook and Twitter claim their posts defending Rittenhouse violate policies that forbid praising or glorifying “mass murder.”

Two problems for the social-media giants:

First, Lin Wood, the attorney who helped assemble Rittenhouse’s legal team. He flatly declared the Twitter notice “defamation,” and has already threatened to sue over its brief suspension of his account.

Second, both platforms permit users to glorify mass-murderers such as Charles Manson and Mao Tse-tung.

