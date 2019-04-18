Facebook ‘Unintentionally Uploaded’ 1.5 Million Users’ Email Contacts Without Permission

Social networking giant Facebook said on Wednesday evening it may have “unintentionally uploaded” the email contacts of up to 1.5 million users on its site, without their permission or knowledge, when they signed up for new accounts since May 2016.

Users affected by that incident were not just limited to the United States, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Those contacts were not shared with anyone and Facebook is deleting them, a company spokesperson told CNBC.

Read more



Regulations being enacted by the EU/UN actually benefit Big Tech and the globalist agenda of censorship.