Facebook Unveils Cryptocurrency, Mark of The Beast!

Social media giant Facebook has announced its own cryptocurrency system, that will likely usher in a digital currency gulag where only “Facebook Coin” is accepted, where it will then have the power to control who can participate in commerce based on its own social credit score.

Infowars & Alex Jones are now on Telegram! A new a vital part of the new social media landscape! Join us on this text message-based social network and help us conquer censorship.

INFOWARS: https://t.me/real_AlexJones

ALEX: https://t.me/AlexJonesChannel

Watch Alex Jones cover this development LIVE now:

Learn more about Facebook’s Big Brother policies with this powerful Jon Bowne report, BIG BROTHER IS SITTING RIGHT NEXT TO YOU: