Facebook User Receives Death Threats After Posting Pic of Billboard telling Liberals to Leave Texas

The individual who posted a picture to Facebook of a funny billboard in Texas claims he’s received death threats from angry liberals.

Kyle Mccallie saw the sign heading east outside of Vega Tuesday and pulled over to snap the picture.

“Liberals Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS,” the sign read.

Mccallie uploaded the photo to Facebook where it went viral.

Mccallie said some people threatened to show up at his home and “snap his neck.”

From CBS DFW:

Mccallie posted one of the threats he allegedly received on his Facebook feed with the message “We’ve gotta hater on our hands!” The message from a person identified as James J Wallace appeared to be a clear threat telling Mccallie to “expect a visit” calling him a “small town country bumpkin” – as well as some other expletives that cannot be printed here. Mccallie responded, “Would you like to have a beer or something? I’m not sure what you’re getting at?”

Another Facebook user told him, “I don’t need a gun to snap your neck you little punk.”

Mccallie said he thinks most of the threats come from “keyboard warriors and telephone tough guys,” but he warned against coming to his home unannounced.

“If they show up and have beef at my house then I will handle it accordingly,” he said. “Don’t enter someone else’s property without permission is all I can say!”

In response to one threat, he replied, “Just a fair warning due to the price of ammo I can’t afford to give a warning shot so bring a buddy to help out [sic] you back in your car…”

The owner of the Burkett Outdoor Advertising company said he took down the sign after the client who purchased it asked for it be removed due to the division it was causing.

“I believe in free speech, but this country is divided enough as it is,” Randy Burkett said. “I’ve spoken with the client, and he’s agreed that it should come down. We’ll be reimbursing him.”

Burkett says the sign will be replaced with an ad for Big Texas Steak Ranch.

He says he won’t identify the client who purchased the sign.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735