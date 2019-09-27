Big Tech wants to pull you into the matrix.

Facebook has announced a “virtual social community” that users will interface with through the Occulus virtual reality headset.

The announcement said that the interface will be “a new social experience in VR where you can build your own worlds with easy-to-use tools (no coding skills required).”

In reality, Facebook users will be interfacing with a digital prison that will be monitored, censored and surveilled.

The Many Ways to Hack Your Brain, Read Your Mind, Change Your Memories


Facebook & Elon Musk are rolling out products to read your mind and the media & Hollywood are getting you accustomed to it.

