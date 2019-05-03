Facebook's $5 billion FTC settlement could hold Mark Zuckerberg 'personally accountable' for future privacy scandals

Facebook’s settlement with the FTC may come with more than just a $5 billion fine.

As part of the agreement, the social media giant may be forced to appoint a high-ranking, FTC-approved privacy official at the company, Politico reported, citing sources close to the situation.

It could also require the company to establish an independent privacy oversight committee that could include Facebook board members.

The committee would meet each quarter and issue reports on Facebook’s privacy record.

Additionally, Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg would take on the role of ‘designated compliance officer’ responsible for carrying out the company’s privacy policies, the report said.

As a result, it would make Zuckerberg ‘personally accountable’ for Facebook’s future privacy dealings, Politico noted.

It’s not yet clear what kind of authority the FTC-appointed privacy ‘assessor’ would have relative to the rest of Facebook’s executives.

Both Facebook and the FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Read more