Operating from Dublin, Ireland Facebook is set to counter “…actors that want to manipulate public debate” in the upcoming EU elections. The New York Times reports:

Modeled after the “war room” that the Silicon Valley company created before last year’s midterm elections in the United States, the people inside are tasked with washing Facebook of misinformation, fake accounts and foreign meddling that could sway European voters.

Facebook has shown itself to be nothing more than a tool of globalism, effectively meddling in the elections of the United States and European Union. The company has shown a clear bias against nationalist, conservative voices.



Even as Facebook claims it is removing “extremist” personalities and content from its platform, pages expressing support for Hamas, a terrorist group that has killed civilians, remain fully active.

Since the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, the Russian meddling narrative has provided the justification for clamping down on social media and alternative news outlets.

During last year’s Brexit referendum, “Russian meddling” amounted to 0.005% of total twitter accounts.

Facebook has previously banned the word “Brexit” from ads.

Facebook also deleted the account of Yellow Vest organizer James Goddard for “verbally abusing” U.K. politicians.

Ahead of the 2020 election in the United States, Facebook has taken unprecedented measures to block Alex Jones Infowars, a media outlet instrumental in swaying voters in the 2016 Presidential election.



