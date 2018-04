Facebook’s biggest Black Lives Matter (BLM) page was reportedly a scam run by a middle-aged white man in Australia.

Ian MacKay, a senior official with Australia’s National Union of Workers (NUW), allegedly helped set up and run the page titled simply “Black Lives Matter”, according to CNN.

The page, which has now been removed by Facebook, garnered almost 700,000 followers – more than twice as many as the official BLM page.

