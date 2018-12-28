Facebook's Massive, Secret Rulebook for Policing Speech Reveals Inconsistencies, Gaps and Biases

Image Credits: flickr, briansolis.

Facebook is attempting to tackle misinformation and hate that its platform has enabled with a massive, byzantine and secret document of rules packed with spreadsheets and power point slides that gets updated regularly for its global content moderators.

According to the blockbuster New York Times report, the rules show the social network to be “a far more powerful arbiter of global speech than has been publicly recognized or acknowledged by the company itself.” The Times discovered a range of gaps, biases and outright errors — including instances where Facebook allowed extremism to spread in some counties while censoring mainstream speech in others.

The rulebook’s details were revealed Thursday night thanks to a Facebook employee who leaked over 1,400 pages of the speech policing rulebook to the Times because he “feared that the company was exercising too much power, with too little oversight — and making too many mistakes.”

Read more


Related Articles

Asteroid Makes Close Approach to Earth

Asteroid Makes Close Approach to Earth

Science & Tech
Comments
Could extraterrestrial sugar help explain how life began on Earth?

Could extraterrestrial sugar help explain how life began on Earth?

Science & Tech
Comments

50 Years Ago: Apollo 8 in Lunar Orbit

Science & Tech
Comments

Krakatoa Alert: Another Eruption Could Potentially Kill Millions And Significantly Lower Global Temperatures For 5 Years

Science & Tech
Comments

TRIPLETS all become autistic within hours of vaccination… see shocking video that has the vaccine industry doubling down on lies and disinfo

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments