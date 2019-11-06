Faced With Hard Questions From 'Groypers,' TPUSA Shuts Down Live Streams, 'Rigs' Q&A & Screams Racism

Turning Point USA and Rep Dan Crenshaw responded to the “Groyper War” by not live-streaming their events, allegedly “rigging” their Q&A sessions and screaming “antisemitism” at everyone who asked hard questions.

My source who attended the event said that all of our guys were first in line, back-to-back, a dozen of them but that YAF booted them to the back of the line. Excellent job to the Groypers who lined up and to the ~3 (?) who were able to ask Q’s— we will adapt, they are afraid! — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 4, 2019

Conservatism, Inc’s grift operation cannot sustain any sort of hard questioning.

Imagine being a Trump supporter being removed from a Q&A for telling your republican representative to answer a question. pic.twitter.com/H7ne6EWPBF — Charlie Kirk’s Teeth Groyper © (@tpgroyper) November 6, 2019

The moment UT College Republicans kick out man in MAGA hat @NickJFuentes https://t.co/SKzOQcdzhe — Sam Hyde’s new car (@samir_al_hyed) November 6, 2019

Antifa helped TPUSA out by doxing Fuentes:

“This article would not have been possible without assistance from TPUSA members” That says it all. @TPUSA aren’t just grifters. They will work with Antifa when it suits their agenda. pic.twitter.com/6zPgsYeQYd — Chicago Identitarians (@Chidentitarian) November 4, 2019

Intimidation tactics were also reportedly used to prevent young people from asking their representatives hard questions:

Got confronted by somebody taking pictures. We asked why he was taking pictures of us if we weren't doing anything to disrupt the event. "You know exactly why." @NationalistTV @ZoomerClips @ZoomerNat @catholic_goy @DailyGroyper — Staring Sideways (@staringsideways) November 5, 2019

This was one of the most revealing questions which got through:

Apparently Congressman Dan Crenshaw believes that carte blanche support of Israel is more important than the First Amendment rights of Americans. According to Crenshaw, anyone who believes otherwise is an antisemite. pic.twitter.com/Jtrhw1cXU0 — Founding Intent (@FoundingIntent) November 5, 2019

After a large man attacked Kaitlin Bennett and tried to steal her gear, the police on the scene refused to arrest the assailant.

From Summit News, “Dan Crenshaw Suggests Criticism of Israel is Not Protected Under the First Amendment”:

Congressman Dan Crenshaw suggested that criticism of Israel should not be protected under the First Amendment during an event last night. Crenshaw was asked about federal laws that demand contractors in America sign a pledge that they will not boycott Israel. The audience member also drew attention to a law passed by the state of Florida which prohibits anti-Semitism in public schools and universities throughout the state but is written to conflate “anti-Semitism” with criticism of Israel. “These laws are obviously flagrant and troubling violations of the First Amendment to free speech,” said the questioner. “Will you honor your oath and denounce these laws here, now and forever?” Crenshaw was asked. Crenshaw immediately accused the questioner of “cloaking yourself in the First Amendment” as an excuse to engage in “vehement anti-Semitism.” The Congressman then said he would “reveal” the “intentions” of the questioner “because I know who you guys are.” Crenshaw then accused the questioner of “advocating the BDS movement,” which was unrelated to the direct question about the First Amendment.

All these clips are from events at Texas A&M University on Nov 4 and UT Austin on Nov 5:

Crenshaw gets asked about the USS Liberty Incident and proceeds to slander @NickJFuentes, falsely claiming he is a “holocaust denier” and proceeds to say that nobody should associate with him.

Apologies for poor audio quality but h/t to @oDEADLYCOBRA for the stream.#CultureWar pic.twitter.com/HqgjYhCA5r — Catholic Groyper 🇺🇸 ✝️ (@catholic_goy) November 6, 2019

Rep. Dan Crenshaw replies to totally legitimate question about America Last Immigration Bill HR 1044 (which he supported) with tired & debunked Silicon Valley talking points. HR 1044 will replace U.S. workers & drive down wages, particularly for recent college graduates. pic.twitter.com/UzKkZsGWtU — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 6, 2019

Dan Crenshaw gets confronted on how affirmative action is anti-white. His response is a deflection, claiming that affirmative action is actually anti-black. pic.twitter.com/1U4q48zX5l — Catholic Groyper 🇺🇸 ✝️ (@catholic_goy) November 5, 2019

question for Crenshaw on demographics change, specifically how non-white voters heavily go left he ends answer with "I know where you guys are going with this" pic.twitter.com/saIsO3K9HN — Huncho Jack (@NickerNation) November 4, 2019

Conservative Student: Asks a legitimate question about Benjamin Netanyahu's statement about 9/11. Dan Crenshaw: "You guys have so much in common with Ilhan Omar" pic.twitter.com/EeS4dUI1fD — Kaiser Wilhelm II (@Alexander_S_13) November 6, 2019

Crenshaw dismisses a question about Ben Shapiro and Jesus "don't come up here peddling this nonsense about Ben Shapiro" pic.twitter.com/sQSJdibmEb — Huncho Jack (@NickerNation) November 4, 2019

political extremism in america is when young people concerned for their country and its future look for rare loopholes where they can momentarily interact with their own representatives in order to beg them to also care about the country they were elected to represent. — Nightmare Vision (@GodCloseMyEyes) November 5, 2019

As we just saw with the routing of Republicans in Virginia and even Kentucky, TPUSA and Conservatism Inc’s agenda of tax cuts for billionaires, outlawing criticism of Israel and “fighting socialism to save our hamburgers” is not selling.