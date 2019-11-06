Faced With Hard Questions From 'Groypers,' TPUSA Shuts Down Live Streams, 'Rigs' Q&A & Screams Racism

Turning Point USA and Rep Dan Crenshaw responded to the “Groyper War” by not live-streaming their events, allegedly “rigging” their Q&A sessions and screaming “antisemitism” at everyone who asked hard questions.

Conservatism, Inc’s grift operation cannot sustain any sort of hard questioning.

Antifa helped TPUSA out by doxing Fuentes:

Intimidation tactics were also reportedly used to prevent young people from asking their representatives hard questions:

This was one of the most revealing questions which got through:

After a large man attacked Kaitlin Bennett and tried to steal her gear, the police on the scene refused to arrest the assailant.
From Summit News, “Dan Crenshaw Suggests Criticism of Israel is Not Protected Under the First Amendment”:

Congressman Dan Crenshaw suggested that criticism of Israel should not be protected under the First Amendment during an event last night.

Crenshaw was asked about federal laws that demand contractors in America sign a pledge that they will not boycott Israel.

The audience member also drew attention to a law passed by the state of Florida which prohibits anti-Semitism in public schools and universities throughout the state but is written to conflate “anti-Semitism” with criticism of Israel.

“These laws are obviously flagrant and troubling violations of the First Amendment to free speech,” said the questioner.

“Will you honor your oath and denounce these laws here, now and forever?” Crenshaw was asked.

Crenshaw immediately accused the questioner of “cloaking yourself in the First Amendment” as an excuse to engage in “vehement anti-Semitism.”

The Congressman then said he would “reveal” the “intentions” of the questioner “because I know who you guys are.”

Crenshaw then accused the questioner of “advocating the BDS movement,” which was unrelated to the direct question about the First Amendment.

All these clips are from events at Texas A&M University on Nov 4 and UT Austin on Nov 5:

As we just saw with the routing of Republicans in Virginia and even Kentucky, TPUSA and Conservatism Inc’s agenda of tax cuts for billionaires, outlawing criticism of Israel and “fighting socialism to save our hamburgers” is not selling.

