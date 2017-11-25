Facial recognition is tracking customers as they shop in stores, tech company says

Retailers are using facial recognition to collect data about customers as they shop in stores, according to an IT company with insight into the space.

“One of the big things brick-and-mortar retailers are getting into now is knowing their customers … tracking who’s entering their mall and how they’re behaving,” said Mark Lunt, group managing director at Asia-based Jardine OneSolution.

JOS works with the retail sector on facial recognition to profile customers that enter and track their movements.

The data collected include “how many people are coming in, age, ethnicity, gender — it’s all about knowing the foot traffic better and trying to serve more appropriate offers to those customers,” Lunt said.

