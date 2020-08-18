Fact Check: Andrew Cuomo Falsely Labels Coronavirus ‘European Virus’

CLAIM: At the Democrat National Convention (DNC), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) suggested the Chinese coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, “infected the northeast” from Europe.

VERDICT: False. Federal officials with the State Department and the intelligence community have said evidence is clear that the coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, before spreading around the world and eventually to the United States.

On Monday evening, during his speech at the DNC, Cuomo labeled the coronavirus “the European virus,” suggesting it arrived from Europe, not China.

“In fact, [the White House] didn’t even see it coming. The European virus infected the northeast while the White House still fixated on China,” Cuomo said. “The virus had been attacking us for months before they even knew it was here.”

