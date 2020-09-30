Fact Check: Chris Wallace and Joe Biden Repeat Charlottesville ‘Very Fine People Hoax’ at Presidential Debate

CLAIM: Both moderator Chris Wallace and Democrat nominee Joe Biden claimed that President Trump said in response to riots in Charlottesville in 2017 that neo-Nazis were “very fine people.”

VERDICT: FALSE.

Biden has repeated this hoax since the beginning of his campaign. Wallace knows better.

Fox News should fire Chris Wallace for spreading the “very fine people” hoax. The most debunked hoax in recent political history. Trump literally condemned white nationalists and white supremacists in that statement. pic.twitter.com/4ANFxWdLnI — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace did everything possible to help Biden tonight. Relayed the “very fine people” hoax.

Transformed “defund the police” to “community policing”

Lied about critical race theory. And is now debating Trump one on one regarding climate change. #Debate2020 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 30, 2020

As Breitbart News has noted in fact check after fact check:

President Trump repeatedly condemned the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in August 2017 — “totally.” Moreover, the neo-Nazis were not the only violent group in Charlottesville. The “clash” was not with those “standing against” hate peacefully, but with violent, black-clad Antifa extremists. As to “very fine people,” Trump had been referring to peaceful protests both for and against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. He completely condemned the extremists — as the timeline and transcript confirm: Aug. 12, 2017: Trump condemned “violence “on many sides” in Charlottesville, after neo-Nazi and Antifa clashes

Aug. 14, 2017: Trump condemned “neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups” in White House statement

Aug. 15, 2017: Trump condemned neo-Nazis “totally,” praised non-violent protesters “on both sides” of statue debate Read more



