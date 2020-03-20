Fact Check: Left-Wing Media Claim Aborted Baby Parts Needed to Cure Coronavirus

Image Credits: Tom Williams | Getty.

CLAIM: Left-wing media are claiming a National Institutes of Health (NIH) immunologist cannot find cures for the infection caused by the coronavirus without the body parts of aborted babies.

VERDICT: False

The Washington Post and Vox are two left-wing media outlets that published stories this week claiming that a Montana-based NIH scientist is appealing to the Trump administration to end its ban on federal funds for research that uses fetal tissue from the body parts of aborted babies so he can develop a treatment for the infection caused by the coronavirus.

Read More

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Roger Stone Calls For Recall Of Austin, Texas' Mayor & City Council

Roger Stone Calls For Recall Of Austin, Texas’ Mayor & City Council

U.S. News
Comments
OANN Reporter Owns Journos Who Wrote Pathetic Note About 'Chinese Virus' Question

OANN Reporter Owns Journos Who Wrote Pathetic Note About ‘Chinese Virus’ Question

U.S. News
Comments

New York Times Deletes Word ‘Wuhan’ From Its Coronavirus Tracking Map

U.S. News
comments

Sick CNN/MSNBC Leftist Wishes Melania Trump Will Get Infected With Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

California Governor Issues ‘Stay at Home’ Order for Residents

U.S. News
comments

Comments