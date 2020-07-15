Fact Check: Police Do Kill More White People, but There’s More to the Story

CLAIM: CBS News says “Black Americans are more likely to die at the hands of law enforcement than White people.”

VERDICT: Unclear. One study suggests that there is no racial bias in police shootings. And there is more to the story.

On Tuesday, CBS News released an interview with President Donald Trump in which Catherine Herridge asked a provocative question — a version of the “systemic racism” question that journalists cannot seem to stop asking:

Herridge: Let’s talk about George Floyd. You said George Floyd’s death is a terrible thing.

Trump: Terrible. Herridge: Why are African Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country? Trump: And so are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.

The president is correct: more white people are shot by police than black people.



Owen exposes the hypocrisy of those that spread the meme ACAB yet cops continue to save lives across the nation.

In an writeup by Grace Segers, CBS News acknowledged that fact, but then suggested the president was wrong anyway, because there are more white people. Other data, CBS claimed, show “Black Americans are more likely to die at the hands of law enforcement than White people.”

But the analysis does not end there, as Scott Adams observed last month (describing an analytical “funnel” on the issue). The problem might be that black Americans encounter police more often.

Read more

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!