FAIL: Internet Ruthlessly Mocks Democrats With Iowa Caucus Disaster Memes

The much-anticipated and pivotal Iowa Caucuses resulted in a complete disaster for Democrats on Monday, with still no results available following a bungled voting app rollout.

The Democrat Party was left in total humiliation with no clear winner, prompting users on social media to unleash memes mocking their utter incompetence — or thorough corruption.

Live shot of the Iowa Democratic Party this morning. #IowaCaucusDisaster pic.twitter.com/QXizJvVigo — Jordan Meehan ️‍ (@JordanMeehan) February 4, 2020

Democrats and CNN figuring out how they gonna put the blame on Trump and Russia for #IowaCaucusDisaster pic.twitter.com/llqu42aPYN — Kens003 (@Kens0031) February 4, 2020

HAS ANYBODY WON BOTH PARTY’S CAUCUSES BEFORE? pic.twitter.com/HKdaa5vQuY — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 4, 2020

After the Iowa caucus pic.twitter.com/2oiO7mUCYC — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 4, 2020

Alright, it’s time to call in the expert and get the results from the #IowaCaucus. pic.twitter.com/68bC6RInuG — RepresentUs (@representus) February 4, 2020

Dems the day after Iowa Caucus pic.twitter.com/D8ghSdxdnw — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 4, 2020

the DNC doing “quality control” on the caucus results pic.twitter.com/qNRIXNiUs1 — silvio dante’s inferno (@botticelli_bod) February 4, 2020

Presented without comment pic.twitter.com/gwRRR5engT — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) February 4, 2020

✅The State of the Union Address

✅President Donald J. Trump's Acquittal

✖️The Iowa Caucus Disaster This is what the internet looks like to a Liberal right now! pic.twitter.com/DdzqMmAipM — Mad Liberals (@mad_liberals) February 4, 2020

Behind the scenes at the Iowa Democratic Caucus……. pic.twitter.com/cfapgoDQIO — Conservative Momma (@conmomma) February 4, 2020

Live look at the Iowa Democrat Party HQ this morning pic.twitter.com/QGJtsGEqcm — Todd Lericos (@ToddLericos) February 4, 2020

Live look at the DNC trying to get results out in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/q9CcoVTZ50 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 4, 2020

#IowaCaucusDisaster Here we see Democracy in action at the Iowa Caucus. pic.twitter.com/qftGy9Y6Qt — Dino (@danjohnmyers) February 4, 2020

Iowa Caucus Dumpster Fire Memes pic.twitter.com/aeilHlAPlt — Caleb Burdett (@CalebBurdett18) February 4, 2020

Live look at Iowa Democrats running a caucus pic.twitter.com/zHWDjGBPmb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 4, 2020

Live look at the Iowa caucuses reporting their results pic.twitter.com/Q3KKyKi3hd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 4, 2020

Here’s a live look at the Iowa Democratic officials getting ready to take another look at the #IowaCaucas results: pic.twitter.com/yGNP8ZqGop — Triggy ️ (@Triggenometry) February 4, 2020

Tom Perez watching the Iowa caucuses pic.twitter.com/uURw8XPdOX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2020

Breaking Image of the Democratic Iowa results ‍♂️#IowaCaucusDisaster pic.twitter.com/z4vvsiijf6 — Latinx For Yang (@LatinxForYang) February 4, 2020

With the power of Shadow and ACRONYM, I can’t be stopped! I will rule Iowa! #IowaCaucusDisaster pic.twitter.com/TP3NHRXrBe — Brady Chalmers (@OldManChalmers) February 4, 2020

We all know the real winner #IowaCaucusDisaster pic.twitter.com/E3ldh9PWGh — Please Clap (@PleaseClapUSA) February 4, 2020

Russian interference??? Who needs that when you have the Democrats! Please RT if you agree! #IowaCaucusDisaster pic.twitter.com/uKZKwwYjaF — Bobby Eberle (@BobbyEberle13) February 4, 2020

Democrats are worried about Trump cheating in the next election. Pay no attention to Iowa. #IowaCaucusDisaster pic.twitter.com/swcU1wQVqG — Muddy Opinion (@MuddyOpinion) February 4, 2020

#MayorCheat began trending after Buttigieg delivered a victory speech despite the fact that 0% of the votes were verified at the time.

#MayorCheat getting ready for bed after a long day of subverting democracy once again pic.twitter.com/g8M3yg5kCh — noah (@thndrstrike) February 4, 2020

#MayorCheat rolls up to New Hampshire with victory badges he awarded to himselfpic.twitter.com/JyLmMrVJTW — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) February 4, 2020

Mayor Pete when the Iowa caucus results come out: pic.twitter.com/zl9c9PUm0k — Ryan Perry (@rynprry) February 4, 2020

