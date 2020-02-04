FAIL: Internet Ruthlessly Mocks Democrats With Iowa Caucus Disaster Memes

The much-anticipated and pivotal Iowa Caucuses resulted in a complete disaster for Democrats on Monday, with still no results available following a bungled voting app rollout.

The Democrat Party was left in total humiliation with no clear winner, prompting users on social media to unleash memes mocking their utter incompetence — or thorough corruption.

#MayorCheat began trending after Buttigieg delivered a victory speech despite the fact that 0% of the votes were verified at the time.

