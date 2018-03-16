Failed Afghan asylum seeker is arrested in Germany for killing his girlfriend because she refused to convert to Islam

A rejected Afghani asylum seeker in Germany has been arrested for murdering his girlfriend because she refused to convert to Islam.

Ahmad G., 18, was appealing the decision to deport him when prosecutors say he snapped in a row over 18-year-old Mireille B.’s refusal to wear a headscarf.

Mireille is one of several young women who has died at the hands of refugee men in the country – crimes which have helped fuel the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

She was stabbed to death on Monday night in the northern city of Flensburg.

A good friend of the family of Mireille told the popular daily newspaper Bild: ‘Ahmad was a jealous rooster who always wanted to control her.

‘They has been an item since January 2016 but there were constant rows. He insisted she convert to Islam and always wear a headscarf.

