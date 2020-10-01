Fair? C-SPAN Moderator of 2nd Presidential Debate Shared "Never Trump" Op-ed

An anti-Trump tweet made by the moderator of the upcoming second presidential debate has prompted speculation the next face-off will be unfair towards the president.

The tweet, made in March 2016 by C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, highlights a New York Times opinion piece titled, “No, Not Trump, Not Ever,” in which editorial columnist David Brooks encouraged Republicans to steer clear of Trump after he won the GOP nomination.

Here’s a small excerpt from the anti-Trump piece:

Donald Trump is epically unprepared to be president. He has no realistic policies, no advisers, no capacity to learn. His vast narcissism makes him a closed fortress. He doesn’t know what he doesn’t know and he’s uninterested in finding out. He insults the office Abraham Lincoln once occupied by running for it with less preparation than most of us would undertake to buy a sofa.

On social media, many took Scully’s tweet as an indication of his political sentiment, claiming the odds will be stacked against Trump at the next debate, similar to moderator Chris Wallace’s bias toward the president at debate no. 1.

Plus, it remains to be seen whether the debate commission will allow Scully to mute the president’s microphone mid-debate, effectively giving him the power to derail Trump’s trademark quick comeback attacks.

Interestingly, Scully as a college student also interned for Biden during his tenure as a Delaware senator, and is good friends with the former Vice President as evidenced in the photo below:

The second presidential debate will be held on Thursday, October 15 at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.


