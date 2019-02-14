Fairfax Accuser to Meet With Boston Prosecutors

Dr. Vanessa Tyson, Stanford fellow and professor at Scripps College, is scheduling a meeting with Boston prosecutors with regard to her allegation of sexual assault against Virginia Democrat lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

Fairfax was serving as the “body man” for John Edwards on the John Kerry campaign at the time.

“I spoke with Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins this afternoon. Dr. Tyson will meet with members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s staff and law enforcement to detail her allegations of sexual assault. We are working to schedule a meeting,” stated Tyson’s attorney Debra Katz.

Read more



Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones to break down a video that recently surfaced of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam openly endorsing both after birth abortions and the preserving of children, unwanted by their own mothers, for highly valued organ harvesting, rather than adoption.