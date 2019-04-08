Faith Goldy Kicked Off Facebook & Instagram Amid Purge of Conservatives

Canadian activist Faith Goldy was banned from Facebook and Instagram Monday in the latest example of censorship directed toward conservatives.

In a Twitter post, Goldy said she was booted from the two platforms, writing, “Somehow Canada’s state media had enough advance warning to get a piece out before even I found out!”

“Our enemies are weak & terrified. They forget most revolutions were waged before social media!” she added.

In an interview with Big League Politics, the former Toronto, Canada mayoral candidate responded to the censorship, saying, “They consider me to be a ‘Dangerous Individual.’”

A Facebook spokesperson touching on the matter stated, “Individuals and organizations who spread hate, attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are have no place on Facebook.”

The move comes after Facebook pledged to ban “white nationalism” and white separatism from the platform nearly two weeks ago.

The social media platform’s representatives are also set to testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday about how to address “white nationalism” and extremism on the site following the New Zealand terror attack that streamed live on Facebook.

Last week, Huffington Post bragged about sending a Faith Goldy video to a Facebook spokesperson in an attempt to get her banned, but the spokesperson said it did not violate the site’s rules.

Goldy was also banned from using the popular Airbnb app last week after the company said she violated their terms of service despite failing to explain how.

In a response video posted to Twitter, Goldy suggested she’d fight harder than ever before and plugged her website faithgoldy.com as a place to find her content amid massive censorship.

Faith Goldy joins a long list of conservatives who have been targeted by social media giants, including Alex Jones who has been kicked off every major platform.

