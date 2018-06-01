Fake Cops Busted After 'Rude Behavior' Complaint Sullies Years of Service

A fake police agency was shut down after a single “rude behavior” complaint exposed the years-long operation, according to Michigan prosecutors.

The fake cops typically had a better response time to crime scenes than real police and were so convincing that first responders would ask them to “perform tasks at the scene,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Real police and firefighters had no idea the “cops” were fraudulent until a park chief received a complaint about rude “rangers” at a picnic area, which triggered an investigation.

The “park rangers” apparently detained two picnic-goers for “trespassing” – despite the park being open.

“Both victims were handcuffed and the fake police demanded their driver’s licenses,” reported a Flint newspaper.

“Information from the licenses was entered into a laptop inside the suspects’ vehicle, which Leyton said had a police light bar on top of it.”

Hundreds of other people were also likely detained by the fake police, prosecutors said.

“We believe they’ve done this to other people,” said Leyton. “We’re asking people to come forward if, in fact, they believe they’ve been victimized by people they don’t believe are real police officers.”

This story is emblematic of the ‘deception culture’ that’s spreading in society today, which is particularly evident when mainstream reporters are caught slanting news stories to better serve a pre-conceived political agenda, all while hiding behind the facade of “objective” reporting.

They keep getting away with it because their devoted audience’s first instinct is to always trust appearances without question, i.e. “so-and-so reported on it as fact, so it must be true!”

This later fuels a confirmation bias with viewers in which they accept even more absurd “reporting” as factual because it fits into previous “reporting” which inaccurately calibrated their base point for “reality.”

That’s why it so hard to rewire people lost in a maze of lies and deception.

