Unlike all other Presidents, Obama never left Washington but stayed and assembled a team of lawyers and former administration officials to take down Trump.

Today, Ian Bassin, Executive Director of “United to Protect Democracy”, filed a lawsuit against Roger Stone and Trump’s campaign for “hacking the election” via Wikileaks’ publication of DNC emails.

There’s no question that this is the Obama administration coming after Trump.

Bassin was Obama’s former White House counsel and the name of the group was taken from Obama’s farewell address.

Even though the lawsuit is absurdly frivolous, it will be treated seriously by the political and press establishment to slander Trump & Stone.