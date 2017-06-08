Fake Media: MSNBC Hosts Again Suggest POTUS IS MENTALLY ILL

For the second time in a week, the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe told their viewers that Donald Trump is potentially mentally ill, in a continuation of a long running obstruction campaign that has been in effect since before Trump won the election.

During a discussion on the Comey testimony, Co-host Mika Brzezinski said of Trump “I think he’s such a narcissist, it’s possible that he is mentally ill in a way,” adding “[H]e’s not well. At the very least he’s not well.”

“He does not believe the rules apply to him,” Brzezinski continued, exclaiming “this is a man who says he can grab women anywhere because he’s famous.”

“The point is, he feels he can say or do things different from the norm because he’s famous, because he’s a celebrity, because he has power.” the co-host suggested of Trump.

Brzezinski then also suggested that Trump could be impeached, saying “We don’t know if it’s obstruction of justice. We don’t know if it’s abuse of power. We don’t know if it’s utter stupidity, but he may not be able to be in that office.”

She concluded that Trump’s actions are “going to come down to something.”

Brzezinski’s co-host, and fiancé, Joe Scarborough was more hesitant to get involved in the latest attack on Trump, stating “Stop right here, I need an eject button.”

“Why? Nothing I have said is crazy.” Brzezinski replied, adding “You all said what I said.”

“Nobody has ever said what you just said,” Scarborough claimed.

Earlier in the week, however, Scarborough also suggested that Trump’s mental health is getting worse, and that he may even be suffering from dementia.

“He is not well,” Scarborough said, adding “You actually had yesterday the President of the United States attacking the Justice Department — his Justice Department — for a decision he signed off on. It’s almost as if he doesn’t remember he signed off on it. It’s almost as if he doesn’t remember all the things he said about making it a better executive order.”

“He doesn’t know any better,” Scarborough continued. “There is not a sane, rational human being that would have tweeted what he tweeted knowing that the Supreme Court was sitting there and watching and reading and listening and knowing what everybody else in the White House knew the second he started those tweets, that it was against his own interest.”

“This man sitting in the White House, he does not think rationally that way anymore.” Scarborough added.

Fox News host Sean Hannity has been calling out Morning Joe on the coverage, and even devoted a segment of his show Wednesday to it, describing the coverage as “vile, unfair, disgusting, and even emotionally unhinged”.