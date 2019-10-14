Fake News 101: ABC Airs 2017 Gun Range Footage Claiming It's Turkey Bombing Kurdish Civilians in Syria

Image Credits: ABC.

ABC was caught lying to its viewers over the weekend by airing footage claiming to show the “Turkish military bombing Kurd civilians,” when it was actually a clip of the 2017 Knob Creek machine gun night shoot held in West Point, Kentucky.

In a perfect example of why millions of Americans refer to mainstream media as fake news, “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir” broadcast two-year-old footage and told viewers it was a recent video of “atrocities committed by Turkish-backed fighters.”

This is more proof establishment media is working with the Military-Industrial Complex to push a false narrative about President Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria.

Watch the ABC segment below:

Now, see the original footage taken at the 2017 Knob Creek machine gun night shoot:

A side-by-side comparison of the two videos was posted to Twitter:

“Good Morning America” also aired the footage, saying, “The situation in Syria is rapidly deteriorating.”

Monday morning, ABC was forced to apologize for the lack of basic research in their reporting, writing, “ABC News regrets the error.”

Meanwhile, President Trump sent out a tweet Monday morning asking, “Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey?”

“Never ending wars will end!” POTUS declared.

