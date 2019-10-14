Fake News 101: ABC Airs 2017 Gun Range Footage Claiming It's Turkey Bombing Kurdish Civilians in Syria

ABC was caught lying to its viewers over the weekend by airing footage claiming to show the “Turkish military bombing Kurd civilians,” when it was actually a clip of the 2017 Knob Creek machine gun night shoot held in West Point, Kentucky.

In a perfect example of why millions of Americans refer to mainstream media as fake news, “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir” broadcast two-year-old footage and told viewers it was a recent video of “atrocities committed by Turkish-backed fighters.”

This is more proof establishment media is working with the Military-Industrial Complex to push a false narrative about President Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria.

Watch the ABC segment below:



Now, see the original footage taken at the 2017 Knob Creek machine gun night shoot:



A side-by-side comparison of the two videos was posted to Twitter:

Wow! ABC News is trying to pass gun range videos as combat footage from Syria pic.twitter.com/zfTWtwwSfZ — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) October 14, 2019

“Good Morning America” also aired the footage, saying, “The situation in Syria is rapidly deteriorating.”

Monday morning, ABC was forced to apologize for the lack of basic research in their reporting, writing, “ABC News regrets the error.”

CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on “World News Tonight" Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error. — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 14, 2019

Meanwhile, President Trump sent out a tweet Monday morning asking, “Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey?”

“Never ending wars will end!” POTUS declared.

….Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

