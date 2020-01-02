FAKE NEWS 2020: Washington Post, NY Times, CNN All Call Terrorists 'Protesters'

The leftist media in the US started off 2020 with a cacophony of fake news Wednesday by labeling Hezbollah terrorists who attempted to storm the US embassy in Baghdad as ‘protesters’.

The pictures from the mob attack clearly show that it was led by members of Tehran’s militia units in Iraq which have been absorbed into the Iraqi security forces.

Early reports detailed that the violent horde was being led by Iranian backed militia group Kata’ib Hezbollah:

Kata'ib Hezbollah is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and the attack should be treated as a terrorist attack and not a bunch of "protesters" getting out of controlhttps://t.co/do8GT83AKX https://t.co/ypsbg3zmoB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 31, 2019

The assault on the embassy was a response to US airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Syria who killed a U.S. military contractor last week.

The violent Islamist terrorists chanted “No, no to America, no, no to Israel,” while storming the building and setting it on fire.

This is all clear as day, yet take a look at The Washington Post’s front page Wednesday:

For The Washington Post, Hezbollah terrorists =“protesters” Yep, 2020 will be no different than 2019 for The Post. https://t.co/nu8GlBhdnO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 1, 2020

Calling Iranian backed militias using battering rams and setting fire to the building in the photo protesters This is why no one trusts the media They were siding with terrorists hoping for another Benghazi. But instead President Trump acted swiftly and sent in the Marines. https://t.co/TqMYLrzxNS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 1, 2020

Every time members of the media blame Trump for their own lack of credibility, rather than looking in the mirror … https://t.co/elwIryd1EF — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) January 1, 2020

And it begins by calling violent Islamists "protesters." https://t.co/YESF2DFEyo — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 1, 2020

The picture clearly shows these are members of Tehran's militia units in Iraq which are now part of Iraqi security forces. Washington Post and New York Times lose their credibility by acting as anti-US propaganda machines. https://t.co/a3rhGN3QkB — Saeed Ghasseminejad (@SGhasseminejad) January 1, 2020

Protesters? They were members of a pro-Iranian militia that has attacked, killed and wounded Americans. https://t.co/sS2lw48Ihz — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) January 1, 2020

Back in the 1970s and 80s they called the Iranian aggressors “students” so protesters being used now is not surprising. https://t.co/vqgHsps3zo — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) January 1, 2020

I dunno, WaPo. When the protesters are wearing combat fatigues, it's maybe a signal that something else is going on. https://t.co/g8A1bF3nxB — Tom Gara (@tomgara) January 1, 2020

Others noticed the mis-spelling of ‘terrorists’ or ‘militiamen’:

The editor spelled "militiamen" wrong. These vandals have nothing to do with the ongoing peaceful protesters in Iraq, killed and kidnapped by members of this militia https://t.co/fmznA1lI6u — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) January 1, 2020

Some noted how the Post was almost as dishonest as CNN, which had earlier called the mob ‘Iraqi mourners’:

And WaPo kicks the New Year off with Fake News. They were Iran-Backed Terrorists. Not “Protesters” or “Iraqi Mourners” How are they so bad at this? https://t.co/AjcOqYYHiS — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 1, 2020

"Protesters"?? 🤣😂 They're almost as dishonest as @CNN is. That's quite a feat! https://t.co/IfZ4k42zUt — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 1, 2020

The New York Times also got in on the ‘mourners’ debacle:

Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the United States Embassy in Baghdad, shouting “Down, down USA!,” in response to deadly American airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters https://t.co/jrAtON72eR — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 31, 2019

“Mourners.” It’s not hard to see which side the New York Times sympathizes with here https://t.co/kjcPW9XTd7 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 31, 2019

The Times later repeated the ‘protesters’ description:

For months, furious protests have battered Iraq, driven by the pervasive influence of a foreign power: Iran. But now protesters have turned their sights on the U.S. So what happened? https://t.co/dV6LtWPl4Y — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) January 1, 2020

In reality, protests have been going on for months against Iran’s influence in Iraq. The real Iraqi protesters are against the very people who attacked the embassy. The pro-Iranian militia have even been killing those protesters.

However, the NY Times is lumping them all in the same basket.

The media also claimed that President Trump was golfing instead of paying attention to the potentially deadly situation at the embassy.

The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT! I had meeting in various locations, while closely monitoring the U.S. Embassy situation in Iraq, which I am still doing. The Corrupt Lamestream Media knew this but, not surprisingly, failed to report or correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Why is the media covering for a group of America-hating terrorists?