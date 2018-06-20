FAKE NEWS ALERT: ABC NEWS Claims Manafort Pled Guilty to Manslaughter

Paul Manafort pled guilty to five charges of manslaughter Wednesday, a graphic on ABC News erroneously informed viewers.

ABC issued an apology and blamed a chyron error after they displayed incorrect information about the former Trump campaign manager in a lower-third graphic of a news broadcast.

“We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air,” ABC claimed in tweets.

On Tuesday it was reported Manafort is being held in solitary confinement at a jail in Virginia over a witness tampering charge after being swept up in FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.


