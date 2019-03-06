Fake News: AOC Tweets False Video, Then Accuses CPAC of Islamophobia

America’s most talked about young Democrat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has been caught spreading misinformation on Twitter while attacking Liberty University founder Jerry Falwell Jr.

“I always thought that if more good people had concealed carry permits, then we could end these Muslims before they [unintelligible]. This was just this weekend at CPAC, the conference attended by the President and members, to 1000s. Where’s the resolution against Islamophobia?” AOC wrote in a retweet of a far-left activist.

Cortez left out the full context of the comments showing Falwell was specifically referring to the two Muslim terrorists who killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California.

Additionally, Falwell’s speech was given the day after the California terror attack in 2015, not at this weekend’s CPAC.

Falwell snapped back on Twitter, writing, “I thought @AOC was just dumb but she is a liar too. She claims this was @CPAC last week when it was actually in 2015 the day after the deadly CA attacks by radical Muslims (“those” Muslims I referenced) She also deleted the last part of my quote “before they walk in and kill us”.


After lying about the date and location of the speech and misquoting Falwell, Cortez called for a “resolution against Islamophobia.”

According to reports, a Democratic aide recently said anti-Islamophobia language will be added to a current resolution condemning anti-Semitism.

Could this open the door to anti-blasphemy laws being introduced in the United States?

Canada recently passed legislation trampling on free speech deemed hateful toward Muslims.

After being told the video was from 2015, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a correction but continued to push for a resolution against Islamophobia and has yet to delete the original tweet.


Ilhan Omar brings with her not just a socialist agenda but a fundamental religion rule of law with access to our lawmaking system.
Is she scarier than Alexandria “shouting from the cheap seats” Ocasio-Cortez?

Follow me on Twitter @Kelenmcbreen


Related Articles

Illegal Immigrant Assaulted Border Patrol Agent with Lawnmower Blade, Say Feds

Illegal Immigrant Assaulted Border Patrol Agent with Lawnmower Blade, Say Feds

U.S. News
Comments
Somali Gangs Battle in Minneapolis

Somali Gangs Battle in Minneapolis

U.S. News
Comments

200 Cases of Mumps Confirmed in Texas Migrant Detention Centers

U.S. News
comments

Rand Paul: End Afghanistan War And Pay ALL Soldiers A ‘Victory Bonus’

U.S. News
comments

National Border Patrol Council President Provides Proof of Border Crisis

U.S. News
comments

Comments