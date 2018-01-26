Reality Check: Fake News Claims Trump Booed at Davos – He Wasn’t

Leftist fake news outlets attempted to downplay President Trump’s star power after he received emphatic support from an attentive audience during an interview in Davos, Switzerland Friday.

The president was explaining he’s been treated poorly by the fake news press since he became president to enthralled attendees hanging on his every word.

“I’ve always seemed to get for whatever reason a disproportionate amount of press or media, and [audience laughs] – throughout my whole life,” Trump said.

“Somebody will explain someday why, but I’ve always gotten a lot,” Trump jokes, again eliciting laughter from the audience.

“And as a businessman I was always treated really well by the press. You know, the numbers speak and things happen, but I’ve always had a really good press.”

“And it wasn’t until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious, and how fake the press can be,” Trump tells the crowd, adding, “as the cameras start going off in the back.”

At this point, portions of the audience laugh, while others are heard gasping, “Ooooohh,” acknowledging Trump’s forceful, but gentle jab at the fake news media.

Leftist news outlets, of course, misrepresented the incident to their Trump-hating audiences, furiously spinning the president’s personable interview into a giant boo fest, literally re-writing reality.

The Independent led the fake news charge with a headline claiming, “Donald Trump booed at Davos after attacking ‘nasty, mean, fake’ press.”

Donald Trump booed at Davos after attacking ‘nasty, mean, fake’ press https://t.co/4XPbvYFESi — The Independent (@Independent) January 26, 2018

Think Progress didn’t even give the president credit for making the audience crack up, claiming instead he was “laughed at.”

The spin artists at Raw Story told readers to “WATCH” as “Trump gets booed.”

He had to go there. Just HAD to: https://t.co/KywnYbhqxM — Raw Story (@RawStory) January 26, 2018

Shareblue “shared” their butthurt, calling Trump’s attacks on the press “pathetic.”

Trump booed on global stage for pathetic attacks on the press https://t.co/JaU6MiPeeU by @EricBoehlert — Shareblue Media (@Shareblue) January 26, 2018

Huffington Post attempted to add gravitas to their claim that Trump was booed by adding a caption saying, “Audience: Booooo!”

Watch as Trump gets booed for attacking the media during his Davos speech. pic.twitter.com/1S8VM5cwJl — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 26, 2018

Fox News host and radio personality Laura Ingraham weighed in on the controversy, saying sources told her the audience was instead “mesmerized,” countering CNN’s lower chyron.

Just now @CNN lying—lower screen reads that “Trump was booed after hitting #FakeNews. Two pals in room just texted that the room was “mesmerized.” #Davos2018 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 26, 2018

The Telegraph also corrected the record saying the “claims of booing are ill-informed. Only journalists booed Trump in Davos.”

All the claims of booing are ill-informed. Only journalists booed Trump in Davoshttps://t.co/PRppF8MP4p — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 26, 2018

When the media openly lies about events caught on film, it’s no wonder President Trump calls them Fake News.

