Fake News CNN Boycotts White House Christmas Bash

CNN will boycott this year’s White House Christmas party for the media, according to reports.

“CNN will not be attending this year’s White House Christmas party,” a CNN spokesperson told Politico on Tuesday. “In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests.

“We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants.”

The annual event will take place this Friday at 2pm.

CNN has been particularly sore at President Trump lately after he recently tweeted the American people should have a Fake News contest to see which network is “the most dishonest, corrupt, and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me).”

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Trump also called out CNN’s international branch last week, accusing them of misrepresenting the U.S. to the rest of the world.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders expressed her joy over the announcement on Twitter, saying “Christmas comes early!”