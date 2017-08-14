Fake News CNN Claims Trump Didn’t Condemn Charlottesville Hate Groups – He Did.

According to cable network CNN, President Trump failed to condemn hate groups on Saturday following various clashes in Charlottesville over the weekend – however a message sent from the president’s own Twitter account proves he condemned both left and right hate groups.

In an article published Sunday, CNN – once again blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome – outrageously claimed Trump didn’t speak out against white supremacist violence – even after he criticized “all that hate stands for.”

In reality, the president tweeted Saturday he condemned hate of all kinds.

“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

From his golf course in New Jersey, Trump again forcefully condemned “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday also strongly rebuked violence and hate specifically from white supremacist hate groups.

“We have no tolerance for hate and violence from white supremacists, neo Nazis or the KKK,” Pence told NBC News.

Another CNN headline published the same day seemingly contradicted the later article, stating in its headline that Trump condemned “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

On Monday the president held a press conference in which he again condemned “hatred, bigotry and violence.”

“To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence, you will be held fully accountable, justice will be delivered. As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence. It has no place in America. And as I have said many times before, no matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws. We all salute the same great flag and we are all made by the same almighty God. We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans. Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans. We are a nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal, we are equal in the eyes of our creator, we are equal under the law and we are equal under our Constitution. Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America.

CNN and the media’s rush to demonize the president in the wake of the tragedy is exemplary of the establishment’s contempt for the president, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee summarized Sunday.

“If Donald Trump had suddenly jumped on Marine One and flown the helicopter down to Charlottesville, walked into the jail where the young man was being held, and shot him between the eyes, I guarantee there’d have been people who said he didn’t use the right caliber bullet,” Huckabee told Fox and Friends.

“Let’s just be clear, there are irrational Trump haters in this country – and I say irrational with emphasis – they cannot get over the fact that he is president. No matter what the man says or does, they’re gonna find a way to twist it in some way to say that it should have been done differently. Donald Trump I thought was very explicitly clear in condemning what happened. And the fact is he will never satisfy those who hate his every word.”