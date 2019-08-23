Fake News CNN Hires Confirmed FBI Liar McCabe As Contributor

On Friday, CNN announced it was hiring Deep State operative Andrew McCabe as one of their contributors.

The hiring decision was immediately criticized on social media as yet one more example of how the “Fake News Network” has been colluding with Deep State elements this entire time.

One person highlighted the irony between CNN criticizing Fox News for hiring former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and their own decision to hire a Deep State snake.

As Infowars and other media outlets have reported, McCabe was instrumental as deputy FBI director under James Comey in helping mislead the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server, as well as turn a blind eye to the dubious origins of the Steele dossier which kicked off the Russia-gate probe.

“McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last spring at the recommendation of the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility, who concluded McCabe leaked to the media and “lacked candor” under oath regarding the Russia investigation and Hillary Clinton email probe,” Jamie White reported after McCabe signed a book deal last September.

Below is one example of the type of propaganda McCabe is sure to be spreading on CNN in the near future:


Related Articles

Professor: “I Affirm That I am Antifa”

Professor: “I Affirm That I am Antifa”

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Report: Trump Preparing Executive Order to Let States Refuse Refugees

Report: Trump Preparing Executive Order to Let States Refuse Refugees

U.S. News
Comments

Obama Judge Rules Medicaid Must Pay For Transgender Sex Reassignment Surgery

U.S. News
comments

New Hamp. Liberals Blame Climate Change For Economic Woes

U.S. News
comments

Wikipedia Has ICE Facilities Listed Under ‘Concentration And Internment Camps’ Section

U.S. News
comments

Comments