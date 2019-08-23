Fake News CNN Hires Confirmed FBI Liar McCabe As Contributor

On Friday, CNN announced it was hiring Deep State operative Andrew McCabe as one of their contributors.

Some news: CNN announces Andrew McCabe has been signed as a contributor. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 23, 2019

The hiring decision was immediately criticized on social media as yet one more example of how the “Fake News Network” has been colluding with Deep State elements this entire time.

Lol.. enemy of the people hires an enemy of the people.. — Dr Strangelove (@DoctorStrangel3) August 23, 2019

Wonderful! CNN seems like a logical step before prison. pic.twitter.com/Gx7UUkUY8q — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 23, 2019

The day CNN lost the 5% credibility it had left. The fact that CNN hired McCabe, who was fired from the FBI for leaking, is beyond astonishing. #CNNisaJoke — Molly Martinez (@MollyDiamond28) August 23, 2019

Some news: CNN continues to prove its a national embarrassment — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) August 23, 2019

finally found signs of collusion — Razor (@hale_razor) August 23, 2019

This is why CNN is a joke — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) August 23, 2019

@brianstelter cried and complained about people lying and then CNN hires a man who lied as a deputy director at the FBI. Way to go lol — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) August 23, 2019

Don’t watch, don’t care. I am curious though…will CNN allow McCabe to broadcast from his prison cell? pic.twitter.com/pTBWdvU7yT — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) August 23, 2019

Just when you thought the fake news couldn't get faker, CNN says "hold my beer" — Frank Hart (@FrankHartII) August 23, 2019

One person highlighted the irony between CNN criticizing Fox News for hiring former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and their own decision to hire a Deep State snake.

Awesome the day after you all went after FNC signing @SarahHuckabee Unintended irony. — mikevolpe (@mikevolpe) August 23, 2019

As Infowars and other media outlets have reported, McCabe was instrumental as deputy FBI director under James Comey in helping mislead the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server, as well as turn a blind eye to the dubious origins of the Steele dossier which kicked off the Russia-gate probe.

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

“McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last spring at the recommendation of the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility, who concluded McCabe leaked to the media and “lacked candor” under oath regarding the Russia investigation and Hillary Clinton email probe,” Jamie White reported after McCabe signed a book deal last September.

Below is one example of the type of propaganda McCabe is sure to be spreading on CNN in the near future: