Fake News CNN Kills Off Wrong Jerry Lewis

People on Twitter wished “Jerry Lee Lewis” farewell Sunday after CNN wrongly identified the legendary singer in a breaking news headline intended to report esteemed actor/comedian Jerry Lewis’ death.
God. If it wasn't obvious enough that @cnn was #fakenews, they confuse JERRY LEWIS (comedian) with JERRY LEE LEWIS (musician). @mcjpizzle pic.twitter.com/m6YX2fuZvC
Cnn headline says Jerry lee Lewis dies
No cnn jerry lee Lewis did not die😪 Jerry Lewis died. 2 very different people pic.twitter.com/SFBwoSe27G
Figures that a second rate supposed news organization like @CNN would claim that Jerry Lee Lewis died when it was actually Jerry Lewis. Fail
Paste and Daily News are saying Jerry Lewis died, CNN is saying Jerry Lee Lewis died. Y'all know this not the same person right?
And the winner of the Jerry Lewis / Jerry Lee Lewis Cock-Up Medal goes to @CNNent pic.twitter.com/5p97uVhIck
The “fake news” media outlet’s erroneous headline was subsequently featured at the top of Twitter, misinforming and confusing those who rely on the social network and CNN for news.
Many on Twitter were upset over the “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s reported demise and wished the performer would rest in peace.
RIP Jerry Lee Lewis. "Great Balls of Fire" is one of my all-time favorite songs.
RIP #JerryLeeLewis
Two legends gone Dick Gregory and Jerry Lee Lewis. RIP
wot the fuck jerry lee lewis has died i am UPSET
Jerry Lee Lewis III, son of “The Killer,” took to Twitter to clarify.
My father did not pass. Thank you for thinking of us though. The great Jerry Lewis, actor and humanitarian passed. Lord let him RIP
