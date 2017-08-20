Fake News CNN Kills Off Wrong Jerry Lewis

People on Twitter wished “Jerry Lee Lewis” farewell Sunday after CNN wrongly identified the legendary singer in a breaking news headline intended to report esteemed actor/comedian Jerry Lewis’ death.

God. If it wasn't obvious enough that @cnn was #fakenews, they confuse JERRY LEWIS (comedian) with JERRY LEE LEWIS (musician). @mcjpizzle pic.twitter.com/m6YX2fuZvC — JP (@realjpbook) August 20, 2017

Cnn headline says Jerry lee Lewis dies — Jason Shout (@JaySchout) August 20, 2017

No cnn jerry lee Lewis did not die😪 Jerry Lewis died. 2 very different people pic.twitter.com/SFBwoSe27G — akaTerr (@patrickrf04) August 20, 2017

Figures that a second rate supposed news organization like @CNN would claim that Jerry Lee Lewis died when it was actually Jerry Lewis. Fail — Randy Krone (@RandyKrone) August 20, 2017

Paste and Daily News are saying Jerry Lewis died, CNN is saying Jerry Lee Lewis died. Y'all know this not the same person right? — WhatsApp Ricky (@studio_dad) August 20, 2017

And the winner of the Jerry Lewis / Jerry Lee Lewis Cock-Up Medal goes to @CNNent pic.twitter.com/5p97uVhIck — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) August 20, 2017

The “fake news” media outlet’s erroneous headline was subsequently featured at the top of Twitter, misinforming and confusing those who rely on the social network and CNN for news.

Many on Twitter were upset over the “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s reported demise and wished the performer would rest in peace.

RIP Jerry Lee Lewis. "Great Balls of Fire" is one of my all-time favorite songs. — Not Elroy Fudge (@NotElroyFudge) August 20, 2017

Two legends gone Dick Gregory and Jerry Lee Lewis. RIP — Col (@pixiemutt) August 20, 2017

wot the fuck jerry lee lewis has died i am UPSET — amy (@wotsuhthedeaI) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lee Lewis III, son of “The Killer,” took to Twitter to clarify.