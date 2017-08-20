Fake News CNN Kills Off Wrong Jerry Lewis
People on Twitter wished “Jerry Lee Lewis” farewell Sunday after CNN wrongly identified the legendary singer in a breaking news headline intended to report esteemed actor/comedian Jerry Lewis’ death.

The “fake news” media outlet’s erroneous headline was subsequently featured at the top of Twitter, misinforming and confusing those who rely on the social network and CNN for news.

Many on Twitter were upset over the “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s reported demise and wished the performer would rest in peace.

Jerry Lee Lewis III, son of “The Killer,” took to Twitter to clarify.

Comments